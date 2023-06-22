8 points? Predicting the outcome of Stockport County’s first 5 League Two games

Stockport County will be targeting promotion from League Two next season under Dave Challinor.

Stockport County lost in the play-off final at Wembley in the last campaign to Carlisle United and will be looking to bounce back next term.

The Hatters have delved into the transfer market so far this summer to sign versatile attacker Billy Chadwick from Championship outfit Hull City and left-back Ibou Touray from fellow North West club Salford City.

Following the release of the 2023/24 fixtures, here we predict the outcome of Stockport’s first five games….

Gillingham (H)

First up for Stockport is a tough clash against ambitious Gillingham at home. The Gills are expected to challenge next term and have signed Wales international Jonny Williams.

Score prediction: Stockport County 1 Gillingham 1

Walsall (A)

This is another tricky encounter but Walsall will be a side that Challinor will fancy his team’s chances of beating on their own patch. If the Hatters can find their scoring touch, they should have too much for the Saddlers.

Score prediction: Walsall 0 Stockport County 1

Bradford City (H)

Bradford City make the trip to the North West on Tuesday 15th August and Edgeley Park will be bouncing for this one. Winning would be a huge statement of intent by the hosts.

Score prediction: Stockport County 2 Bradford City 1

Barrow (H)

Barrow did the double on County last term and are obviously a bit of a bogey team. The Bluebirds are well drilled under Pete Wild and they could actually prove to be tougher opponents than Bradford.

Score prediction: Stockport County 1 Barrow 1

Mansfield Town (A)

Mansfield are always strong and organised under Nigel Clough and will also be eyeing promotion in the next campaign. The Stags have threats all over the pitch and this will be a difficult away trip to finish August.

Score prediction: Mansfield Town 2 Stockport County 1

Stockport have a tricky start but the one benefit of that is that they can get these fixtures out the way early before more winnable ones come along. The Hatters need to ensure they start strongly and not struggle like they did last term as that caught up with them in the end.