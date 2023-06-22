7 points? Predicting the outcome of Sheffield Wednesday’s first 5 Championship games

Time will tell just who comes in as Moore’s successor but chairman and owner Dejphon Chansiri remains committed to having a real go of things upon Sheffield Wednesday’s return to the second-tier.

A strong start will go a long way to restoring faith in the ownership after Moore’s shock exit. The first five games could be a real indicator of just how the Owls will fare after ending their two-year stay in League One.

And after the 2023/24 Championship fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Sheffield Wednesday’s opening five games…

Southampton (H)

It’s a tough start for the Owls as they face Russell Martin’s Southampton on the opening day. The Saints are early favourites for promotion so while it will be a challenging tie, excitement will be high at Hillsborough.

This could go either way if Wednesday are really up for it but I’m going to back Southampton.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton

Hull City (A)

The Tigers are side tipped for a brighter 2023/24 campaign and at home, they could prove a tough nut to crack. Wednesday could lose two games back-to-back to start their new season.

Score prediction: Hull City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Preston North End (H)

At home to Preston, Wednesday could get their first three points under their belt. Ryan Lowe’s side were a tough one to predict last season and while they’ll be hopeful of coming to Hillsborough and taking a win, the hosts could send them home with nothing.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Preston North End

Cardiff City (A)

Cardiff could be in trouble next season and against sides like Sheffield Wednesday, the extent of their weakness could be exposed. The Owls could pick up a second win in South Wales.

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United (A)

This is a huge game to have early in the season and it’s one fans will be seriously excited for. Leeds United are in limbo at the moment but they should have themselves sorted by the fifth game of the season. If so, the Whites should win but if not, it could be a close call. This could end level.

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday

There are definitely winnable games in here for Wednesday but depending on just how the rest of their summer pans out, this exciting start could bring trouble. Chansiri and co have to get things right over the next few weeks and if not, pressure will only ramp up.