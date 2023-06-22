7 points? Predicting the outcome of Plymouth Argyle’s first 5 Championship games

Plymouth Argyle will be looking forward to their return to the Championship next season.

Plymouth Argyle were promoted from League One along with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday last term.

Steven Schumacher has done an impressive job since taking over from Ryan Lowe at Home Park back in December 2021 and he will be eager to show what he can do in the second tier.

The Pilgrims have delved into the transfer market to land their first summer signing in the form of former Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo from FC Twente.

After the 2023/24 fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of their opening five league games…

Huddersfield Town (H)

Huddersfield Town have kept Neil Warnock at the helm so will be no pushovers. However, this is a perfect opportunity for the Pilgrims to kick-start the campaign in front of their fans with all three points.

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2 Huddersfield Town 1

Watford (A)

This is tricky first away clash for Schumacher’s men at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have a new manager at the helm in Valerien Ismael and he will be under pressure from the start to get results.

Score prediction: Watford 1 Plymouth Argyle 0

Southampton (H)

The Saints will be looking to gain an immediate promotion back to the Premier League and if they can keep their key men like James Ward-Prowse, they will be a force to be reckoned with. They have also appointed Russell Martin as their new manager.

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1 Southampton 2

Birmingham City (A)

Plymouth will fancy their chances of going to Birmingham City at the end of August and getting a result on the road. The Blues haven’t been very busy in this transfer window yet and another mid-table campaign beckons.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1 Plymouth Argyle 1

Blackburn Rovers (H)

Blackburn Rovers missed out on the play-offs last term and have lost their main man Ben Brereton Diaz. Home form will be key for Plymouth and their supporters should get them over the line against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2 Blackburn Rovers 0

Plymouth have a few tricky fixtures, especially Watford and Southampton, but their home games give them a decent opportunity to pick up some early points.