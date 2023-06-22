7 points? Predicting the outcome of Millwall’s first 5 Championship games

Millwall will be hoping to go on better in the 2023/24 campaign after narrowly missing out on a play-off finish last time around.

Millwall have kicked off their summer business with the signing of Scottish talisman Kevin Nisbet and while his arrival is a promising one, the hope will be that more additions are to come as the Lions gear up for the new season.

Play-offs need to be the aim and the start of the season will be key for confidence heading into the rest of the campaign.

And after the 2023/24 Championship fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Millwall’s opening five games…

Middlesbrough (A)

Middlesbrough will be up there with the favourites for automatic promotion, making for a tough start for Millwall. The Lions would do well to take anything back from the Riverside but they may well finish the opening day with nothing to show for their efforts.

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-0 Millwall

Bristol City (H)

While Bristol City were one who Millwall could be fairly confident of beating last season, the Robins are really kicking on and could push their way into the promotion fight next season. It marks a tough first home game for Rowett’s side and they may be forced to share the points.

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Bristol City

Norwich City (A)

Game number three comes against Norwich City, another side who should be in the promotion fight again next season. The Canaries’ summer business will be pivotal to their chances and if they get it right, they could make it three games without a win for the Lions.

It could be close, but Norwich might just nick it.

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-0 Millwall

Stoke City (H)

A home tie against Stoke City makes for a good chance to kick the season into action after a tough start and Millwall should make the most of that opportunity.

After a tough opening few games, the Lions should beat the Potters.

Score prediction: Millwall 2-1 Stoke City

Birmingham City (A)

Finally gaining some momentum after a challenging start to the season, Millwall should be hopeful of going to St. Andrew’s and taking all three points there too. The Blues have reason to be optimistic this summer but the Lions could defeat them in this one.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Millwall

Seven points from the first 15 available isn’t exactly an inspiring haul but with some tough games in there, it’s enough. Some of those ones could go either way but Millwall could start to find their feet after a challenging run.