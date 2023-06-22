3 Premier League youngsters Southampton must consider amid nearing Chelsea raid

Southampton are no strangers to a swoop for a Premier League youngster and it doesn’t look like that’s changing despite their relegation to the Championship.

The Saints are set to sign young defender Derrick Abu from Chelsea, marking another signing of another prospect from a top academy. There’s plenty of time for them to repeat that trick again this summer too, and there are definitely players worth considering.

Here, we put forward three out of contract Premier League youngsters Southampton should have on their radar…

Romaine Mundle – Spurs

Of the young Premier League players heading for free agency, attacker Mundle is perhaps the most promising of the lot.

The 19-year-old can play out wide or as an attacking midfielder but after talks of a move to Standard Liege stuttered, he could still be available. He managed seven goals and five assists in 24 PL2 games last season and could come into contention for a first-team spot straight away.

Jensen Weir – Brighton & Hove Albion

If the Saints want to add a talent who already has senior experience, Weir could be ideal. He impressed in a struggling Morecambe side last season, notching 11 goals and five assists in 51 games. Now back at Brighton though, his contract is up.

He’d be a versatile addition to Russell Martin’s midfield ranks who could be develop and nurtured into a real star for the future as the Saints rebuild themselves.

Keenan Appiah-Forson – West Ham

Last but not least is well-rounded midfielder Appiah-Forson. After 118 appearances for West Ham’s U18s and U21s combined, the time has come for the 21-year-old to step up to first-team football and he could do so at St. Mary’s.

Appiah-Forson is a tenacious talent who can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder. He’s also filled in on the right-hand side as a full-back before.