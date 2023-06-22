3 forwards QPR should consider instead of 25-year-old free agent-to-be

QPR are in the market for new recruits this summer and Northern Irish forward Paul Smyth is said to be of interest to the R’s.

25-year-old Smyth is out of contract at the end of this month and as it stands, he’ll be free to leave Leyton Orient for nothing. This comes after he managed 10 goals and three assists in 42 games for the promotion-winning O’s, proving a star performer.

He previously struggled to impress in his time at QPR though, so it could be wise for the club to keep some other options in mind as potential alternatives. Here, we put forward three players the club should be considering…

Chiedozie Ogbene – Rotherham United

Of the out of contract Championship players, Ogbene is up there with the best.

Playing on the right-hand side or through the middle as a striker, he netted eight goals and provided four assists as Rotherham United staved off relegation. His sheer speed makes him a constant nuisance for defenders and after some promising years, he’s really added end product to his game.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he went to a side further up the division but as a free agent, Ogbene is definitely worth considering.

Robin Hack – Arminia Bielefeld

The R’s could find shrewd additions abroad and one player certainly worth considering is German attacker Robin Hack.

He mainly plays on the wing but he has been deployed through the middle before, operating as a striker or attacking midfielder. Hack notched 11 goals and nine assists for an Arminia Bielefeld side that were relegated from 2.Bundesliga and as he heads for free agency, he could be a really smart signing.

Romaine Mundle – Spurs

Last but certainly not least is departing Tottenham Hotspur prospect Mundle. He’s another versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and at just 20, he’s shown he’s ready to step up to senior football.

Mundle notched seven goals and five assists in 24 PL2 games over the 2022/23 campaign and QPR should consider battling Standard Liege in the race for his signature.