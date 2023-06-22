13 points? Predicting the outcome of Portsmouth’s first 5 League One games

Portsmouth have made a strong start to the summer transfer window and it will be hoped that puts them in a strong position come the opening day of the season.

Pompey have added six new faces to their ranks: Will Norris, Ben Stevenson, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Terry Devlin. The influx was needed after a string of exits but hopefully, John Mousinho and co aren’t stopping there.

After finishing 8th last season, Portsmouth will want to get back in the fight for promotion to the Championship and a strong start to the campaign will be key in their bid to do so.

And after the 2023/24 League One fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Portsmouth’s opening five games…

Bristol Rovers (H)

A home tie to start the new season is always nice and against Bristol Rovers, Pompey should be confident of beginning their campaign with a win. The Gas can be unpredictable but the hosts could claim all three points here.

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Leyton Orient (A)

The first away game of the season is a fairly welcoming one but Richie Wellens and co certainly won’t roll over on their return to the third-tier. Depending on how the O’s summer pans out, this could go one of two ways, but Portsmouth could claim another good win here.

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 0-2 Portsmouth

Exeter City (H)

Gary Caldwell enjoyed a strong first season in charge of Exeter City and they could halt Pompey’s winning start to the campaign. It presents a tough task for Mousinho and co and it could end with the points shared.

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Exeter City

Cheltenham Town (H)

Cheltenham Town did well to stay up after losing Michael Duff to Barnsley but as Alfie May heads for pastures new this summer, you can see the Robins struggling in the new season.

With the home crowd behind them, Portsmouth should see this as another good chance to claim three points.

Score prediction: Portsmouth 3-1 Cheltenham Town

Stevenage (A)

Stevenage will be a tough one to call next season. Having Steve Evans at the helm stands them in good stead for success but the step up to League One is a significant one, so they could find difficulty in the early stages. This could be another win for Pompey.

Score prediction: Stevenage 0-1 Portsmouth

Looking at the fixtures, this is a really favourable start for Portsmouth. If they’re really serious about fighting for promotion, they have to aim high for these first five games. Pressure could pile on Mousinho if form doesn’t come and while teething problems are possible with an influx of new signings, Pompey should be starting impressively.