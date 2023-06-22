11 points? Predicting the outcome of Wrexham’s first 5 League Two games

With the Hollywood backing of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham won the National League title in an exhilarating battle with Notts County. The two come up to the fourth-tier with hopes of fighting for promotion again, but the first five games will be key.

Phil Parkinson is a boss with bags of EFL pedigree and the hope will be that some eye-catching signings can come through the doors before the opening day.

And after the 2023/24 League Two fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Wrexham’s opening five games…

MK Dons (H)

While a home game is always welcome, MK Dons will present a tough challenge on the opening day. These two could easily be fighting it out for promotion come the end of the season, making this an exciting early game.

Parkinson and co will be determined to claim all three points but this could end level.

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-2 MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon (A)

The pressure is on AFC Wimbledon to start well after a dismal end to last season, presenting a great chance for Wrexham to get their first win on the board. They should do so too, and it could be quite comfortable.

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 0-3 Wrexham

Walsall (H)

This is another tie that you can see the Red Dragons taking all three points from. A Tuesday night under the lights at the Racecourse should make for an exciting atmosphere and the hosts could thrive. Another win.

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-0 Walsall

Swindon Town (H)

A home tie against Swindon Town could be more challenging. The Robins should be back in the fight for promotion after a 2022/23 to forget and they could hold Parkinson’s side to another draw here.

Score prediction: Wrexham 1-1 Swindon Town

Barrow (A)

After impressing last season, it could be a tougher year for Barrow. The visit of Wrexham could make for a tough day for the Bluebirds and could hand the visitors their third win from the opening five games.

Score prediction: Barrow 1-2 Wrexham

There’s plenty of pressure on Wrexham to succeed and while plenty can happen before the opening day of the season, this set of fixtures is a promising one. There will be banana skins and reality checks along the way; some of which might come in these opening five games. However, a return of 11 points from a possible first 15 would mark an impressive start.