11 points? Predicting the outcome of Leeds United’s first 5 Championship games

Leeds United will undoubtedly be one of the favourites for promotion next season, despite the club being currently managerless.

Leeds United though look to be closing in on their next appointment. Several names are in the frame and it looks like the Championship could be welcoming a familiar face, with the likes of Daniel Farke and Scott Parker being heavily linked with the Elland Road vacancy.

There also looks set to be a mass player exodus at Leeds United in the coming weeks, with potentially more set to arrive at the club as they ready for the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

And after the club’s league fixtures were released this morning, we’ve predicted the outcome of Leeds United’s opening five Championship fixtures…

Cardiff City (H)

A fairly nice start for Leeds United. Cardiff City shouldn’t be underestimated, but they’ll be one of the early candidates for relegation next season and so the Whites should make a winning start to next season.

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Cardiff City

Birmingham City (A)

Another decent fixture for Leeds, though Birmingham City will arguably pose a bigger threat than Cardiff. Another tricky game but another one that Leeds will be expected to take all three points from.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Leeds United

West Brom (H)

The return of Carlos Corberan to Elland Road… The Spaniard will know a lot of these Leeds players from his time at the club and he’ll use that knowledge to his advantage.

Score prediction: Leeds United 1-1 West Brom

Ipswich Town (A)

A very difficult game for Leeds. Ipswich look like early dark horses in the race for top six next season and if they can have a positive summer, they could be right up there with Leeds.

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Leeds’ first Yorkshire derby of the season, and it’ll be a tough one against a Wednesday side who earned promotion form League One last season. But the Owls are in turmoil right now and if they can’t bring in many players this summer, they’ll struggle.

Score prediction: Leeds United 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday

For Leeds then, it’s a tricky start to life back in the Championship. Everything could of course change before the start of next season depending on teams’ transfer business, but Leeds have have the quality to make a steady start to the new campaign.