11 points? Predicting the outcome of Derby County’s first 5 League One games

Derby County will be looking to gain promotion from League One next season under Paul Warne.

Derby County narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term and will be eager to bounce back as they prepare for their second year at third tier level.

The Rams have delved into the transfer market so far this summer to sign goalkeeper Josh Vickers from Rotherham United, winger Joe Ward from Peterborough United and left-back Callum Elder from Hull City to bolster their ranks.

Following the release of the 2023/24 fixtures, here we have predicted the outcome of their first five games…

Wigan Athletic (H)

Wigan have had their off-field problems recently and nobody knows what their starting XI will look like come August. This is a great chance for Derby to pick up three points in front of their fans to kick-start the season on a positive note.

Score prediction: Derby County 2 Wigan Athletic 0

Burton Albion (A)

Burton have signed striker Cole Stockton from Morecambe and he is always a threat at this level. However, this local away trip is certainly winnable for the Rams if they turn up on the day.

Score prediction: Burton Albion 1 Derby County 2

Oxford United (H)

Oxford could cause problems for Warne’s side at Pride Park. They have made some impressive signings like Ruben Rodrigues from Notts County, Josh McEachran from Oxford United and Jordan Thorniley from Blackpool.

Score prediction: Derby County 1 Oxford United 1

Fleetwood Town (H)

Derby will fancy their chances of beating Scott Brown’s Fleetwood on 19th August. The Cod Army aren’t expected to compete for promotion and if they stay patient, the Rams should have too much quality.

Score prediction: Derby County 2 Fleetwood Town 1

Peterborough United (A)

The first five matches won’t all be perfect and Peterborough is probably the toughest clash of them all. The Posh made the top six last term and have kept Darren Ferguson in charge.

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1 Derby County 1

Derby’s first four matches all seem very winnable on paper. The Rams have a perfect opportunity to accumulate points in the first month or so to ensure they are on the right track.