10 points? Predicting the outcome of Bradford City’s first 5 League Two games

Bradford City will be aiming for promotion from League Two under Mark Hughes again next season.

Bradford City lost in the play-off semi-finals over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United last term and will be eager to bounce back from that disappointment.

The Yorkshire club have managed to keep hold of key striker Andy Cook and he chipped in with an impressive 30 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Following the release of the 2023/24 fixtures, here we predict the outcome of Bradford’s first five matches…

Crawley Town (A)

Opening day away trips are always tricky and this could be a potential Banana skin for Bradford. Crawley hit form at the back end of last term.

Score prediction: Crawley Town 1 Bradford City 1

Colchester United (H)

Hughes will see this as a winnable game. It is important that his side pick up all three points in their first clash at Valley Parade and they should have too much for Colchester United.

Score prediction: Bradford City 2 Colchester United 0

Stockport County (A)

Stockport County are expected to be right up there again in the next campaign and this is a tough away trip for the Bantams. The Hatters finished 4th last season and lost in the play-off final.

Score prediction: Stockport County 2 Bradford City 1

Morecambe (A)

Morecambe have been relegated from League One and have lost key striker Cole Stockton which is a blow. They will sport a new-look starting XI under ex-Bantams boss Derek Adams and should be beatable.

Score prediction: Morecambe 0 Bradford City 2

Crewe Alexandra (H)

Crewe Alexandra have been pretty quiet on the transfer front so far this summer and if they lose Dan Aygei, they could struggle. Bradford will be eager to end August on a high and they will have too much for the Railwaymen if they show up.

Score prediction: Bradford City 2 Crewe Alexandra 0

Bradford’s opening five matches all appear to be pretty winnable apart from Stockport County away on Tuesday 15th August. The home games are a good opportunity to pick up six points.