Young midfielder interest and more: The 5 Blackburn Rovers players linked with potential moves away this summer

Blackburn Rovers have made a strong start to the summer transfer window but it wouldn’t be a surprise if there are some exits from Ewood Park too.

Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad have both joined while Icelandic forward Arnor Sigurdsson might not be too far behind either.

Blackburn Rovers could let some players go though and there are some who have already drawn attention from elsewhere this summer, starting with midfield prodigy Adam Wharton. A whole host of Premier League clubs are said to have scouted him last season with Newcastle United mentioned as one keen party.

The Magpies are also claimed to have kept an eye on Hayden Carter. The hope will be that both can stay put though and hold down starting spots at Ewood Park for the years to come.

While Wharton and Carter are two that Jon Dahl Tomasson and co should be fighting to hold onto, the versatile Tayo Edun is someone who could definitely benefit from a change of scenery before the 2023/24 campaign begins.

He arrived from Lincoln City as a promising signing but he’s struggled for game time. A winter exit failed to pan out but with reported interest from Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City, the ex-Fulham man seems a likely candidate for a summer sale.

Thomas Kaminski also found game time hard to come by, dropping out the side not long after the halfway stage of the season. Injury hit and after Aynsley Pears impressed in his absence, the Belgian international couldn’t get back into the team.

He’s said to be a target for Luton Town but Rovers are keen to have two strong ‘keepers battling for the starting spot.

They would have just that with Pears and Kaminski but the latter is definitely good enough to hold down a starting XI role elsewhere, so if the £6m asking price is met, a move away does seem feasible.

Last but certainly not least, club captain Lewis Travis has also drawn interest.

Championship rivals Millwall are said to have failed with a derisory six-figure bid for the influential midfielder and time will tell if they come back with a more serious offer for his services.