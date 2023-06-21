Wycombe Wanderers midfielder admired and more: Rotherham United linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Rotherham United have an important summer ahead as Matt Taylor looks to bolster their ranks.

Rotherham United have the chance to bring in some new signings now the new transfer window is open for business as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

They have been linked with a few names so far this month. Firstly, the Millers are said to be keen on signing midfielder Lewis Wing from League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers this summer along with league rivals Preston North End and QPR, according to Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell at the AESSEAL New York Stadium from Middlesbrough back in 2021 so is a player who already knows the club. He joined his current side back in January 2022 and has since scored 11 goals in 63 games in all competitions.

Rotherham are hoping to snap up defender Grant Hall on a permanent basis following his departure from Boro, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. He spent time on loan in South Yorkshire last term and played 21 games altogether.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is an experienced player in the Football League and would provide Taylor with more competition and depth in defence. He has played 237 games so far in his career and has scored nine goals.

Finally, the Millers are interested in signing Tariq Fosu as well, via the Rotherham Advertiser. The Ghana international, who has four caps under his belt, is available on a free transfer following his departure from Brentford in the Premier League and he has a big decision to make on his next move.

The winger joined Rotherham on a temporary basis last winter after spending the first-half of the season with Stoke City. He scored once under Taylor in 19 outings.