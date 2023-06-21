Two strikers on radar: Wrexham linked with 3 potential new signings this month

Wrexham are heading into League Two in confident mood after winning the National League title.

The Welsh side have been linked with a few names so far this month as Phil Parkinson’s side gear up for their return to pre-season. Firstly, the Red Dragons are believed to be interested in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, according to a report by the Express, but face competition from Charlton Athletic for his signature.

The former Doncaster Rovers man still has a year left on his contract with his current club. However, he is attracting attention from elsewhere after scoring 67 goals in 165 games in all competitions during his time in Gloucestershire so far.

Wrexham are also apparently keen on soon-to-be free agent forward Curtis Main from St Mirren, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 05.06.23, 06:21am). The 30-year-old is also said to have admirers from unnamed clubs in the Indian Super League.

He has fired 13 goals in 71 outings since moving up to Scotland from Shrewsbury Town in 2021. The South Shields-born man is experienced and has played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Doncaster, Portsmouth, Aberdeen and Motherwell in the past as he weighs up his next move in the game.

Finally, Nick Powell has been linked with a surprise switch to the Racecourse Ground in a report by The Sun. He is available after cutting ties with Stoke City in the Championship at the end of the last campaign.

He rose up through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra before Manchester United lured him to Old Trafford as a youngster in 2012. The 29-year-old has since had also had spells at Leicester City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.