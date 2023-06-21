Tahith Chong: Potential price tag and Birmingham City’s stance as Luton Town take surprise interest

Luton Town have recently been linked with a surprise move for Birmingham City’s Tahith Chong.

Chong, 23, joined Birmingham City on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer. The Dutchman went on to feature 38 times in the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring four and assisting five as he helped Blues to achieved a 17th place finish.

But reports earlier this month revealed that Luton Town have ‘made a move’ to sign Chong following their promotion to the Premier League. Football Insider claim that the Hatters have made contact with Blues over a potential deal for Chong, with Luton keen on signing him ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Birmingham City’s stance?

It’s certainly a strange link, and that’s a view iterated by Brian Dick for Birmingham Live. He says that it’s difficult to see Luton changing their style of play to accommodate for Chong, but that the player is yet to find his best role in John Eustace’s Birmingham City XI.

Blues though have long been a selling club and so if a sizeable offer comes in for Chong then it might be too difficult to turn down. He’s one of the remaining key players at the club after last season’s loan contingency left and so he’d obviously be useful to have around next season, but Birmingham City’s stance on his future could depend on how much they could get for him.

Potential price tag?

Upon signing for Birmingham City, it was widely reported that Blues paid a fee of around £1.5million for the player, who signed a five-year contract.

Birmingham City then are in quite a strong negotiating position. But, whilst there’s no evidence of this online, it wouldn’t be surprising if United inserted a sell-on fee into Chong’s move to St Andrew’s, which could in turn drive up the sale price of the player this summer.

Blues will want to ensure they at least get their money back for Chong if he leaves and if there’s a sell-on fee owed to Manchester United then it could push his value closer to £2million.

And also given the fact that Luton have just tapped in to the riches of the Premier League, Birmingham would surely have no issue in driving up the price, potentially well beyond the £2million mark.

For now though, a sale seems very unlikely.