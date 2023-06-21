Stoke City keen on swoop for Derby County ace

Stoke City are keen on a move for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Stoke City are in the hunt for potential summer additions as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Knight, who is 22-years-old, is a Republic of Ireland international with 20 caps under his belt to date.

The Daily Mail claim the Potters are interested in the League One man along with league rivals Ipswich Town and Bristol City, with the latter having two bids turned down already.

Stoke City identify target

Stoke could see Knight as a long-term option for them in the middle of the park. He would add more competition and depth to their midfield department ahead of next term.

The Potters have a vacancy to fill in that position following Will Smallbone’s return to parent club Southampton following the expiration of his loan deal at the end of the last campaign. They also made the decision to cut ties with Sam Clucas this summer so need to bring in one or two arrivals in that area.

Knight fits the bill as he is young, has the potential to develop in the future and has already played at second tier level. He joined Derby back in 2017 after moving over to England having previously been on the books at Cabinteely in his native Ireland.

The Rams’ troubles off the pitch actually benefitted his career as he was thrown into the deep end straight away under former boss Wayne Rooney a few years ago. He has now racked up 166 appearances already during his time at Pride Park and has chipped in with 14 caps.

Derby are facing a battle to keep him now though with Stoke the latest team to be linked.