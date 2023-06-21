Stoke City join race for Everton striker, report claims

Stoke City are interested in signing the Premier League man this summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Simms, who is 22-years-old, is facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park following the opening of the new transfer window.

Football Insider claim the Potters have now joined league rivals Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the race for his signature and that the Toffees are ‘ready’ to sell him for the right price.

Stoke City eyeing forward addition

Stoke could see Simms as someone who could offer them something different up front. He is decent age, has the potential to grow and develop in the future and has already tested himself in the Football League.

The Oldham-born man had a loan spell at Sunderland in the last campaign and scored seven goals in 17 games during his time at the Stadium of Light before he was recalled by his parent club last January.

Simms spent time on the books at Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City before linking up with Everton as a youngster in 2017. He has since made 12 first-team appearances for the Merseyside outfit and has chipped in with a single goal.

The attacker had temporary stints at Blackpool and Hearts before his switch to Sunderland to help boost his development.

Stoke have an important couple of months ahead as they gear up for next term under Alex Neil. The Scotsman was actually the man who signed Simms for the Black Cats just over 12 months ago and he will now have to see off competition from his former employers to try and potentially lure the player to the bet365 Stadium.