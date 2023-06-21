Salford City and Stevenage among sides battling for Crewe Alexandra midfielder

Crewe Alexandra announced back in May that they had offered new contracts to a number of players. Versatile midfielder Uwakwe was among those handed the chance to stay at Gresty Road.

Uwakwe signed on a year-and-a-half-long deal back in January 2022 but as it stands, his contract is up at the end of this month. That would free the former Chelsea youngster to search for a new club as a free agent and now, Football Insider claims he’s drawing a host of interest from other EFL clubs.

They report that League One new boys Salford City and League Two duo Salford City and Forest Green Rovers are all battling to sign Uwakwe as a free agent.

It comes after the 23-year-old notched a goal and five assists in 40 games across all competitions during the 2022/23 season. Uwakwe played as a central midfielder, full-back and wing-back for the Alex.

On the move?

Uwakwe has a decision to make over his next step ahead of the new season. An offer has been made by Crewe so he can stay there if he wishes, but if he decides he wants to move on, it seems there are some solid options available to him.

A move to Stevenage would give him another shot at League One football after previously spending time on loan in the third-tier with Accrington Stanley. Meanwhile, Salford City and Forest Green Rovers are two sides who will be hoping to fight for promotion from League Two next season.

Uwakwe has shown he can play in a range of midfield or defensive roles and he’s got threat going forward too. As a former Chelsea talent, he could be an exciting addition to any of the three sides keen.