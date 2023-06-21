Saints duo eyed by Newcastle United: The 7 Southampton players linked with potential moves away this summer

Southampton’s summer so far has been a testing one, with the club’s ongoing appointment of Russell Martin no doubt putting a hold on transfer business.

Martin to Southampton has been in the making for a number of weeks now. He’s still on the verge of being announced as the club’s new boss but until he is, Southampton’s summer transfer plans can’t really get underway.

Next month is going to be a hectic one for the club with plenty of new players needed, and plenty of other names set to be moved on, with arguably the biggest player departure expected at St Mary’s this summer being that of James Ward-Prowse.

The midfielder isn’t short of suitors in the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, West Ham, and Wolves all credited with an interest – Liverpool have also been mentioned alongside the midfielder, but the Reds are only willing to pay half of Southampton’s £50million asking price.

Another high-profile potential departure from Southampton this summer is that of Romeo Lavia. The Belgian has growing interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but yesterday Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal are in advancing talks to sign the 19-year-old.

Elsewhere, reports earlier in the month credited Newcastle United with an interest in both Armel Bella-Kotchap and Tino Livramento. It’s said that the Magpies are keen on both players, more so Bella-Kotchap, who has also seen links to Aston Villa emerge this month.

And Che Adams is inevitably attracting transfer interest. Reports this month have claimed that Burnley are weighing up a potential move for the Scot, with Nottingham Forest another side interested.

Lastly, Kamaldeen Sulemana is reportedly an option for Juventus this summer, whilst it’s been widely reported that Mislav Orsic looks set to seal a swift exit this summer following his January arrival.

So for Martin and Southampton, there looks likely to be some big name departures this summer. But if the Saints can clear the decks and clear the wage bill a bit, they can reset both on and off the pitch, and start rebuilding towards the Premier League.