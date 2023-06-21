Coventry City, Romano makes shock claim regarding Viktor Gyokeres&#8217; Coventry City future with Fulham and Wolves among teams ready to push

Romano makes shock claim regarding Viktor Gyokeres’ Coventry City future with Fulham and Wolves among teams ready to push

21 June 2023
Coventry City could be willing to let Viktor Gyokeres leave as a free agent in 2024, as per Fabrizio Romano’s latest tweet on the situation.

Gyokeres is out of contact in 2024 and so a sale this summer has looked inevitable for a long time now. And he’s not short of suitors – a handful of Premier League and overseas teams have been linked, but Romano says that Fulham, West Ham, Wolves, and Portuguese side Sporting Cp are all ready to make a move for the 25-year-old.

The price tag for Gyokeres has varied throughout the past six months or so, though it’s often been reported that Coventry City are commanding £25million for the player, despite him having only a year left on his contract.

And now Romano has revealed that Gyokeres has some big days ahead, as a decision is yet to be made on his future, and also that the possibility of him leaving Coventry as a free agent next summer is ‘being discussed’.

Romano tweeted:

Gyokeres on the move

If Gyokeres leaves as a free agent next summer then it’ll be a huge, huge blow for Coventry City. Yes they’ll get another season out of their star man, but they could lose out on as much as £25million if they opt to keep him at the club.

There’s of course the slim chance that he extends his stay at the club – something that could be more realistic if Coventry go on to earn promotion from the Championship next time round – but on the surface, a sale this summer looks like their best bet.

The Sky Blues might have to lower their price tag a bit if they want a sale, with £25million perhaps a bit steep for a Championship player in the final year of his contract.

It certainly looks like there’s an interesting week ahead regarding Gyokeres’ future.

Author
Luke Phelps
