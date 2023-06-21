Romano makes shock claim regarding Viktor Gyokeres’ Coventry City future with Fulham and Wolves among teams ready to push

Coventry City could be willing to let Viktor Gyokeres leave as a free agent in 2024, as per Fabrizio Romano’s latest tweet on the situation.

Gyokeres is out of contact in 2024 and so a sale this summer has looked inevitable for a long time now. And he’s not short of suitors – a handful of Premier League and overseas teams have been linked, but Romano says that Fulham, West Ham, Wolves, and Portuguese side Sporting Cp are all ready to make a move for the 25-year-old.

The price tag for Gyokeres has varied throughout the past six months or so, though it’s often been reported that Coventry City are commanding £25million for the player, despite him having only a year left on his contract.

And now Romano has revealed that Gyokeres has some big days ahead, as a decision is yet to be made on his future, and also that the possibility of him leaving Coventry as a free agent next summer is ‘being discussed’.

Romano tweeted:

Viktor Gyökeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed. 🇸🇪 Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push. pic.twitter.com/1YcD90XcbL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Gyokeres on the move

If Gyokeres leaves as a free agent next summer then it’ll be a huge, huge blow for Coventry City. Yes they’ll get another season out of their star man, but they could lose out on as much as £25million if they opt to keep him at the club.

There’s of course the slim chance that he extends his stay at the club – something that could be more realistic if Coventry go on to earn promotion from the Championship next time round – but on the surface, a sale this summer looks like their best bet.

The Sky Blues might have to lower their price tag a bit if they want a sale, with £25million perhaps a bit steep for a Championship player in the final year of his contract.

It certainly looks like there’s an interesting week ahead regarding Gyokeres’ future.