Rodgers wants Celtic raid on Foxes: The 8 Leicester City players linked with potential moves away this summer

Following relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City look set for the inevitable summer clear out.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Leicester City who have some valuable assets that they look set to cash in on this summer, with the main names up for sale being James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Maddison’s summer sale is becoming one of the most high-profile sales of the summer. It seems to be a two-horse race for his signature with Newcastle United and Tottenham battling it out for the £60million man, and the latest on this front is that Spurs are now leading the chase, with Maddison preferring a move to North London this summer.

As for Barnes, it looks like West Ham are the most keen on signing him this summer. The Hammers are said to have made the attacker a top target this summer, with David Moyes’ side expected to make a bid – reports have also credited the likes of Newcastle and Spurs with an interest in Barnes as well.

Another Foxes name in transfer headlines this summer is Timothy Castagne. Arsenal have been linked alongside the full-back but the latest reports are claiming that Juventus are working on a deal to sign the 27-year-old this summer.

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi has also come into headlines. Earlier this week, a report from Daily Mail revealed that Celtic are weighing up am ambitious swoop for the midfielder, with former Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers having recently returned to the Scottish club.

It’s also been reported that Rodgers is keen on signing Daniel Amartey, too.

Lastly, reports (via Football Italia) say that Torino are set to reignite their interest in Dennis Praet, Porto could make a move for Ricardo Pereira, whilst Luton Town were credited with an interest in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall earlier in the summer, though it doesn’t seem like he’s for sale.

For new boss Enzo Maresca then, a big rebuilding job lies ahead this summer, but if he can offload the likes of Barnes and Maddison early on and put that money back into the transfer market, the Foxes could become strong title contenders next time round.