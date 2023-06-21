Reporter reveals ‘frustration’ in James Maddison camp as Leicester City price tag keeps Newcastle United and Tottenham at bay

Leicester City’s James Maddison looks certain to leave the club this summer. The question is how much for.

Leicester City have slapped a hefty £60million price tag on Maddison who looks set for one of two destinations: Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.

Both clubs are showing a strong interest and both clubs could have the money to make a move happen. But as of yet, there’s only been one supposed bid for Maddison which was Spurs’ £50million joint-bid for Maddison and teammate Harvey Barnes, though that was played down by Fabrizio Romano.

Leicester City will surely want a sale of Maddison this summer. He’s out of contract next year and so this transfer window is the last chance for Leicester to claim a decent transfer fee for the player. But given his contract situation, clubs might not be willing to go as high as £60million.

And writing in a recent Leicester City Q&A for Leicestershire Live, reporter Jordan Blackwell has revealed that there’s some ‘frustration’ in the Maddison camp regarding Leicester City’s valuation of the player.

Blackwell writes:

“I know there’s a little frustration in Maddison’s camp that it’s that high [Leicester’s asking price], but I do think the £60m valuation is fairly reasonable, even with a year left on his contract.”

£60m Maddison…

Blackwell goes on to point out that West Ham want £100million for Declan Rice who is also in the final year of his contract, which is a fair point, but it’s obviously two different players currently in two different leagues.

Maddison’s ability and Premier League pedigree could certainly warrant £60million, but right now it looks like that valuation is putting the likes of Newcastle and Spurs off of making a move for Maddison.

Leicester might have to lower that value as to ensure they can sell Maddison this summer – it’s understandable that Maddison might be slightly frustrated as it’s arguably delaying his Premier League move.

Expect a move to go through at some point this month or next month, though, with August perhaps cutting it fine.