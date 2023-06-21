Report shares major update on Burnley’s pursuit of West Brom man Dara O’Shea

Earlier today, reports emerged (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 11:22am) revealing that O’Shea, 24, was close to joining Burnley, and that the Irishman could undergo a medical as soon as tomorrow in what is a surprising transfer.

Nothing has previously been reported on the move, but during what’s been a chaotic hour or so, Football Insider are now saying that Burnley have agreed a deal for O’Shea after the Baggies accepted an ‘undisclosed offer’ for the centre-back.

O’Shea featured 37 times in the Championship last season, scoring twice and captaining the Baggies as they achieved a 9th place finish under Carlos Corberan.

West Brom are no longer receiving parachute payments and it’s been widely reported that they’re now in a position where they have to offload players before they can look at signing any new ones this summer.

A blow for the Baggies

O’Shea had some critics last season, but on the whole he remains a very important player and leader for West Brom and so his sale to Burnley will certainly come as a blow for Corberan.

But needs must for West Brom. They’re in a difficult financial position and are in need of some summer signings, so someone had to be sold on in order to give Corberan some fundings – fans will just hope that the money from O’Shea’s sale will actually be put towards player signings.

As for O’Shea, a move to Burnley is a very exciting one for him. He’ll be playing under one of the best centre-backs of all time in Vincent Kompany and so it looks like a great career move for him.

We could yet see some more player sales at The Hawthorns this summer, but too many could really put West Brom in trouble.