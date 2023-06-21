Portsmouth man on radar and more: Coventry City linked with 5 potential new signings this month

Coventry City were beaten in the Championship play-off final last season by Luton Town and will be looking to bounce back with promotion next term.

Coventry City have since delved into the transfer market to land wing-back Jay Dasilva on a free transfer from fellow Championship side Bristol City.

They have been linked with a few more signings as well so far this month. Firstly, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Sky Blues are interested in Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan.

The 22-year-old only made the move to the Bundesliga last year from Derby County and has since made 22 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Coventry are said to be keen on Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker, according to Football Insider. The report claims Rangers, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle are also in the frame for his signature.

He spent time on loan with the latter in the last campaign and scored nine goals in 31 outings during his spell at Home Park. Whittaker, who is a former England youth international, still has a couple of years left on his contract with the Swans but his future is up in the air at the moment.

Mark Robins’ side are believed to be keeping tabs on Wrexham midfielder Tom O’Connor, as per The Mirror. He helped the Welsh side win the National League title last term. However, the League Two new boys could face a battle to keep hold of him now.

The Sky Blues have been also linked with a swoop for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys in a report by the Evening Standard. The Exeter-born man had a loan spell at Paderborn in the German second tier earlier this year to gain experience.

Finally, Football Insider report Coventry are eyeing a move for Portsmouth full-back Zak Swanson. Swansea have also been mentioned as a potential next destination.