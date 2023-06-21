New update emerges on Coventry City’s bid for Eredivisie talent

Coventry City and Anderlecht’s bids for Heerenveen wing-back Milan van Ewijk were ‘not interesting’ to the Dutch club, reporter Sander de Vries has said.

Coventry City will be in the market for a new right wing-back this summer as they gear up for the 2023/24 campaign.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s loan has ended while Fankaty Dabo and Todd Kane are leaving at the end of their contracts. It opens the door for Mark Robins to bring in some new options on the right and reports earlier today revealed Dutchman van Ewijk was one on their radar.

Dutch reporter de Vries revealed in Leeuwarder Courant that Coventry City had made a bid for van Ewijk alongside Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Now though, de Vries has said on Twitter that neither bid was ‘interesting’ to Heerenveen. As it stands, no negotiations are ongoing over a possible deal as Heerenveen hope he can increase his market value with impressive performances in the U21s European Championships with the Netherlands.

Bod van zowel Anderlecht als Coventry City was overigens niet interessant voor SC Heerenveen. Momenteel wordt er dan ook niet onderhandeld. Club hoopt uiteraard dat Milan van Ewijk een goed EK speelt met Jong Oranje, waardoor marktwaarde verder stijgt. — Sander de Vries (@SanderVries_LC) June 21, 2023

An eye-catching target

It remains to be seen whether or not Coventry City will go back in for van Ewijk but they have enjoyed success in the Dutch market before. Midfield star Gustavo Hamer came in from PEC Zwolle and it could prove a fruitful market again,

Van Ewijk is certainly an eye-catching talent too. He’s a speedy, energetic presence on the right-hand side, making him a real danger as a wing-back. He’s got the defensive nous to impress as a full-back too though and can still offer attacking threat from there.

He managed six goals and three assists in 40 games over the 2022/23 campaign and has previously impressed during spells with ADO Den Haag and Excelsior Maassluis too. It seems Heerenveen think they can get a pretty good fee for his services, so time will tell if Coventry are to come in with another offer.