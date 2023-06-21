Luton Town take interest in Middlesbrough man, report claims

McNair, 28, has just completed his fifth season at Middlesbrough. The defender-come-midfielder has been a mainstay in the Boro side throughout his time at the club, racking up a total of 185 appearances for Boro, with 32 of those coming in the Championship last time round.

But an emerging report from Football League World has now claimed that the former Manchester United and Sunderland man is now of interest to Luton Town following the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League last month.

Luton are on the lookout for reinforcements after securing their shock promotion via the Champisonhip play-off final v Coventry City last month, with the Sky Blues having overcome Middlesbrough in the semi-finals.

Michael Carrick’s side look set to lose some players this summer with Chuba Akpom one that’s being targeted by Premier League clubs.

McNair to Luton

Luton Town are mostly being linked with Championship players this summer, with Birmingham City’s Tahith Chong another name to have been linked with a potential move to Kenilworth Road this summer.

The Hatters don’t look like they’ll break the bank this summer and so McNair is perhaps a realistic option for them.

He was a useful player for Middlesbrough but he had spells in and out of the starting XI, and with his contract expiring in 2024, he could be one that the club looks to move on during this summer’s transfer window, as to avoid losing him for free next year.

It seems like quite a random link on the face of it, but if Luton have an interest in McNair and put some money on the table, it looks like Boro would be inclined to accept the offer.