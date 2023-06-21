Leeds United manager latest: New names under consideration as interviews get underway

Leeds United remain without a manager, with the start of the 2023/24 Championship season just a month-and-a-half away now.

Leeds United’s summer so far has been a hectic one, and there’s not even been any movement in the transfer market. Finding Sam Allardyce’s replacement is the main thing on Leeds’ agenda right now, with a temporary Football Adviser in place in Nick Hammond.

And there’s still several names on Leeds’ managerial radar. Phil Hay revealed yesterday that Daniel Farke and Scott Parker are among two of the names to have been interviewed for the job – Farke has perhaps been more closely linked with the job following his exit from German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this summer.

And Hay added that Leeds were yet to approach West Brom to discuss the possibility of their head coach, Carlos Corberan, making a return to Leeds United. But Football Insider say that the Whites will no longer be pursuing Corberan as they want a manager who’s both out of contract and experienced in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, a new name has come into contention in Patrick Vieira. Reports say that Vieira is one of the names under consideration at Elland Road, following his Crystal Palace sacking back in March.

And yesterday morning, another new name was linked alongside the Elland Road vacancy in Real Madrid and Spain legend Raul.

BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope said on Twitter that the 45-year-old’s name is ‘swirling around’ as Leeds’ managerial search continues – Raul is currently managing Real Madrid’s reserve side, Real Madrid Castilla.

Nothing seems imminent then, but interviews are underway and it seems to be narrowing down to a few candidates with some outsiders in Vieira and now Raul now in the mix, so who the next Leeds boss will remains to be seen.