Leeds United eyeing 23-year-old Championship star as possible summer target

Leeds United are gearing up for a return to Championship football and while the club find themselves in limbo at the moment, new signings are a must.

Plenty of players are expected to move on this summer and there’s doubt surrounding the goalkeeper position. Speculation has circulated regarding Illan Meslier’s future while Joel Robles is out of contract, leaving just Kristoffer Klaesson as the only senior ‘keeper.

Now though, Football League World has claimed that one man the Whites are keeping an eye on is Rotherham United shot-stopper Johansson.

The Swede starred with the Millers last season, managing 13 clean sheets in 43 games and playing an influential role in keeping Matt Taylor’s side up. He’s now being monitored by Leeds though as they weigh up their options in case they need a new ‘keeper.

A smart target?

Johansson really impressed with Rotherham last season, proving his Championship calibre in a side that had to battle it out towards the bottom of the table. He’d make for a decent goalkeeping addition and could come in and compete with Klaesson for the starting spot.

However, Rotherham will be determined to hold onto their no.1 and they could try to ramp up the price tag if a divisional rival like Leeds comes in.

Furthermore, given that Leeds don’t have a manager or a director of football at the moment, it seems too early for them to make any meaningful decisions on summer transfer targets. Without those two key figures in place, it would be a real surprise if the interest was to develop into anything more serious for now.

That said, they are wise to have potential targets like Johansson in mind ready for when they kick their recruitment process into drive.