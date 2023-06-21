Key West Brom man nearing Premier League move, medical could take place tomorrow

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea could undergo a medical tomorrow as Burnley close in on a deal, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Live Centre, 21.06.23, 11:22).

West Brom are in a position where they’ve got to cash in on some of their key players if they want to strengthen their ranks this summer. It puts Carlos Corberan in a tough spot, with influential men potentially moving on.

Now, rumours have emerged regarding a nearing exit for key centre-back O’Shea.

The West Brom academy graduate has played 107 times since coming through their youth ranks but now, Sky Sports has said that Premier League new boys Burnley are in advanced talks to take him to Turf Moor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage and O’Shea could undergo a medical with the Clarets as early as tomorrow.

There is no mention of the fee but with two years left on his contract at The Hawthorns, the hope will be that the Baggies are getting a respectable sum for one of their more important players.

Premier League bound

There’s no doubt that losing O’Shea is a big blow but it does seem like a good deal for all. West Brom need the funds and O’Shea is someone capable of moving up a level and taking his career to the next stage. Under Vincent Kompany’s tutelage, the Irishman will be hoping to develop further after an impressive breakthrough with the Baggies in recent years.

A sale this early in the window also gives West Brom ample time to identify a replacement and bring them in.

Caleb Taylor may well benefit from this move. He starred on loan at Cheltenham Town last season and looks ready to hold down a senior role, so he could end up taking O’Shea’s place in the side if he can impress Corberan and co over pre-season.