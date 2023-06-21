Ipswich Town call off long-standing interest in League One star

Ipswich Town have ended their long-term pursuit of Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, a report from TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town are gearing up for a return to the Championship and while they already boast a squad that looks capable of impressing in the second-tier, fresh faces will be sought by Kieran McKenna and co.

Among the long-term targets who Ipswich have identified is Posh midfielder Taylor. He’s likely to leave London Road this summer after their failure to return to the Championship and after failing with bids in January, the Tractor Boys have held an interest again this summer.

Now though, TWTD reports that Ipswich Town have made the decision to end their long-standing interest in Taylor.

McKenna and co are actively looking at other central midfield options. Derby County man Jason Knight has been linked of late and TWTD confirms he is someone on the radar at Portman Road.

Time for a step up

Posh would’ve hoped that Taylor could return to Championship football in their colours but after their play-off collapse, it seems that he’ll be making that step up without them. It’s the right time for him to make a move too, with his current deal up in 2024.

He’s one of the club’s prized assets and has the talent to become a star in the second-tier and to play even higher. The 24-year-old managed 10 goals and six assists in 52 games last season, proving himself as one of League One’s best central midfielders.

Even with Ipswich Town ending their long-term interest in Taylor, the Irishman shouldn’t be short of suitors.

Bristol City have been mentioned as an interested party as they continue their productive summer window, so it will be interesting to see if Ipswich’s new stance opens the door for them to swoop in.