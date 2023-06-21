Hull City man poised for loan switch to League Two club

Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is set to join Grimsby Town on loan, as per BBC Radio Humberside Sport.

Hull City will give the England youth international the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis again.

Cartwright, who is 21-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks at the MKM Stadium.

He is from Grimsby and the Tigers’ vice-chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed to BBC Humberside Sport that the youngster will be heading to his hometown club in League Two.

Hull City give green light for exit

A loan move to the Mariners suits both parties involved in this deal. Paul Hurst’s side get a new goalkeeper to compete for the number one spot at Blundell Park and Cartwright will be able to get more experience under his belt before eventually heading back to his parent club.

He has been a regular for Hull at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his first-team debut in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Leicester City U21s back in 2020 before penning his first professional deal 12 months later. The stopper has since played twice more for the senior team.

Cartwright had early loan spells away in non-league at Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity to boost his development. He then spent time with Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers in the last campaign in League One but was used as back-up by the pair.

He is down the pecking order still with the Tigers behind Matt Ingram and Timothee Lo-Tutala and following David Robson signing a new contract earlier this week, the door has now swung open for him to head out the exit door again with a switch to Grimsby on the horizon.