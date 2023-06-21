Hull City ace attracting a ‘lot’ of interest from other clubs according to key figure

Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said Jacob Greaves is attracting a ‘lot’ of interest at the moment.

Hull City could face a battle to keep hold of the defender this summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

Greaves, who is 22-years-old, has been a key player for the Tigers over recent years.

Kesler has provided this update on his situation at the MKM Stadium in an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “We haven’t had any official approaches yet but there is a lot of interest. He’s brilliant, he’s very important to us. He’s always going to be a big part of our club. He wants to stay, he wants to develop.”

Hull City facing interest from elsewhere

It is no surprise to see other clubs taking an interest in Greaves. He has already made 169 appearances in his career to date and is a fully established second tier player now.

The Hull-born man has been on the books of his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for the club at various youth levels before he was given the green light to head out on loan for the first time when Cheltenham Town came calling back in 2019.

Greaves went on to play 35 games for the Robins when they were in League Two before returning to East Yorkshire and establishing himself in Hull’s starting XI under Grant McCann.

He played a key role in the Tigers’ League One title win back in 2021 and has since adapted well to life in the division above over the past two years.

Greaves was rewarded with a new deal last year and his contract now runs until June 2026. He currently competes with Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones for a place at centre-back and can also operate at left-back if needed.