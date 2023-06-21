Huddersfield Town confident of winning transfer battle for out of contract winger

Huddersfield Town are confident of beating MLS sides to the signature of out of contract Reading man Junior Hoilett, as per Darren Witcoop.

Huddersfield Town will be looking to push back up the table under Neil Warnock after the legendary manager guided them away from the relegation zone. New faces will be needed though and with a number of out of contract players moving on, no one has come through the doors just yet.

The Terriers were linked with Canadian winger Hoilett in a report from Alan Nixon earlier this summer, with the ex-Blackburn Rovers man previously playing under Warnock at Cardiff City.

His deal is up at relegated Reading and now, Sunday Mirror Sports reporter Witcoop has issued an update on Town’s rumoured pursuit of the veteran winger. Speaking on Twitter, Witcoop said Huddersfield are confident of securing his signing.

There is competition from MLS sides, but it seems Town are well placed in their pursuit of the Reading man.

Hoilett made 35 appearances over the 2022/23 campaign, managing one goal in the process.

A handy addition?

It wasn’t exactly a prolific season for Hoilett at Reading and at 33, it would be a surprise to see him pull up any trees if he does head back to the Championship. However, he has traits and attributes that can make him of use to Warnock and Huddersfield Town.

He’s played under the Terriers boss before and that will allow him to settle in quickly. He already has that understanding of how Warnock works and his tactical plan, making for a smooth transition into life at the John Smith’s Stadium if he does join.

Hoilett is a committed professional who is willing to play anywhere out wide for his team and his direct dribbling ability could still make him a danger for the Terriers. Time will tell if a deal can be wrapped up, but judging by Witcoop’s latest update, the club are hopeful of getting this one over the line.