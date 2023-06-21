Grimsby Town set to sign 26-year-old from League Two rivals

Grimsby Town would’ve known they were in for a busy summer transfer window when they announced that a whole host of players would be leaving the club at the end of their contracts. It has opened the door for a number of new recruits to come in and several have already signed on.

Donovan Wilson, Abo Eisa, Charles Vernam, Danny Rose and Toby Mullarkey have all signed on permanent deals and now, it seems signing number six isn’t far away either.

Football Insider has reported that the Mariners are set to sign centre-back Harvey Rodgers from Accrington Stanley.

Rodgers played 53 times for Stanley last season, filling in at left-back as well. It was announced in the club’s retained list that negotiations were ongoing over a new deal but with Rodgers’ deal up this summer, a contract has gone unsigned and he’s now set for a Grimsby Town switch.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

A shrewd swoop

As a free transfer addition, Rodgers looks like a smart signing for Grimsby Town. He’s vastly experienced at the level above having played over 100 times in League One and his ability to play as a full-back or centre-back could make him a valuable squad member as the season goes on.

He’s shown he’s got a goal or two in him as well. He managed three goals in five games earlier this season and his spirited defensive performances have seen him cut a popular figure with Accrington Stanley.

Swooping on a league rival always makes for smart business and with Paul Hurst really freshening up his ranks this summer, the rumoured deal for Rodgers marks another good deal for the Mariners.