Everton eyeing Elland Road raid: The 11 Leeds United players linked with potential moves away this summer

A big summer clear out looks to be on the cards for Leeds United, with a number of rumours linking their players with moves away this month.

And there’s been some high-profile transfer rumours regarding players at Leeds United, with perhaps the biggest name in headlines being Tyler Adams.

Daily Mail recently revealed that Brighton have joined the likes of Aston Villa, Everton, and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign the USMNT man, with his national compatriot Brenden Aaronson another being linked with a move away – there’s a release clause in his contract and Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that he has interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Crysencio Summerville is a name that’s been in headlines. Everton are the latest team linked here, though Summerville has also been mentioned alongside the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and PSV as well.

Everton were also linked with a move for Joel Robles last week, with another Leeds shot-stopper in Illan Meslier being mentioned alongside Premier League clubs as well, namely Chelsea.

And Sean Dyche’s interest in Leeds players doesn’t stop there, with recent reports claiming that the Toffees were in ongoing talks with Leeds over a potential £16million move for Jack Harrison, with Willy Gnonto mentioned as another possible target for Everton.

Gnonto also has a growing number of suitors in Europe – reports have credited both Manchester City and Juventus with an interest in the Italian forward.

Another high-profile and perhaps surprising transfer could regard Robin Koch, who’s reportedly a target of both Manchester United and Spurs this summer with the pair among those to have held talks with the player’s representatives this summer.

And lastly, Leeds are said to be keen on retaining Luis Sinisterra this summer despite rumours of him potentially moving on, but Junor Firpo is seemingly free to leave, whilst Marc Roca has growing interest from La Liga.

A clear out is on the cards and it could be a good thing for Leeds to clear the decks a bit. But if they can’t bring in enough players to replace the outgoing ones then the next season could become a very difficult one.