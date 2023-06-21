Enzo Maresca’s stance on Jamie Vardy’s Leicester City future made clear

New Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca wants Jamie Vardy to spearhead Leicester City’s attack next season, according to The Telegraph.

Maresca was recently installed as the new Leicester City boss. He takes charge as the club gear up for their return to the Football League after a nine-year stay in the Premier League, with the Foxes having won both the Premier League title and the FA Cup during that time.

And a mainstay throughout the Foxes’ nine years in the top flight was Vardy. The 36-year-old was Leicester’s top scorer for five seasons in a row following his move from Fleetwood Town in 2012, making a total of 307 Premier League appearances for the club and scoring 136 goals with 44 assists.

Last time round, Vardy scored just three in the Premier League after scoring at least 13 Premier League goals in each of the previous seven campaigns. But an emerging report from The Telegraph says that new Foxes boss Maresca wants Vardy to stay at the King Power ahead of next season, and spearhead his side’s attack as they go in search of promotion.

A new dawn

Vardy certainly struggled last time round, making his summer ahead a contested one. With the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes set to leave, few would’ve been surprised if Vardy pushed for an exit as well, but it seems like he could play a crucial role for the Foxes next time round.

Despite being 36, Vardy is still a player with great pedigree and he’ll bring a tonne of quality and experience to the Championship, so he could yet be one to watch out for next season.

Vardy will need a lot of good players around him though. Maresca has a bit of a rebuilding job to do but it looks like he wants to build his attack around Vardy, which could take some doing in the transfer market.