Chansiri’s clear stance emerges amid Sheffield Wednesday’s rumoured interest in 57-year-old boss

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has said there is ‘no chance’ of Carlos Carvalhal returning to the club for a second stint.

Carvalhal’s time on these shores is looked back on with fond memories. The 57-year-old spent two-and-a-half years in charge of Sheffield Wednesday and he took them to the Championship play-offs twice, only to fall short on both occasions.

He also spent time in charge of Swansea City during their Premier League stay. That stint ended in relegation but the Portuguese coach still cut a popular figure in South Wales.

Since leaving these shores he’s managed Rio Ave, Braga, Al Wahda and Celta Vigo but following Darren Moore’s shock exit, it was claimed that Carvalhal had been mooted as a possible candidate for the vacant post at Hillsborough.

However, as per BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton, chairman and owner Chansiri has moved to squash those rumours quickly.

As per Staton, Chansiri said there is ‘no chance’ of a return.

The next move

Big questions are being asked of Chansiri and his ambitions following Moore’s exit so the next appointment is absolutely vital.

Bringing back Carvalhal might have been a popular choice but after spending time in Spain’s top-flight, a drop back down to Championship level might’ve proven a bit too steep for him. Wednesday are at risk of letting all the good momentum gained over last season peter into nothing, so the next boss needs to be someone who can keep taking the club forward.

It will be a big few weeks for Wednesday and their summer plans but the sooner a new manager can come in, the better. The squad need ample time to prepare for the 2023/24 campaign and if they can get to work under the next boss quickly, they could still be on for a successful return to the Championship.