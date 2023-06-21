Championship clubs eyeing R’s players: The 4 QPR players linked with potential moves away this summer

QPR arguably have more to do this summer than any other Championship side.

QPR are without a Director of Football after Les Ferdinand’s departure last week, leaving Gareth Ainsworth with an even bigger rebuilding task this summer as he readies his side for the 2023/24 season.

The club has been linked with a handful of players so far this summer, though none are yet to sign. But in a bit of positive news for the club, they unveiled their brand new training ground this morning and hopefully that will help to attract some new players this summer.

So far though, the majority of QPR transfer headlines have been linking players with moves away from the club, with the main one being Lyndon Dykes.

The Scot put in an impressive performance v Norway in the Euro qualifiers last weekend and soon after, reports linking him with a move away reignited.

Millwall are said to have retained their interest after recently lodging a bid for the 27-year-old, and Rangers were linked as well – their interest was quickly played down though.

Elsewhere, Ilias Chair has been linked with an unexpected move to Leicester City.

It was revealed at the end of last month that the midfielder is wanted by Leicester City who view him as a potential replacement for James Maddison, though the England man remains at Leicester for now and so Chair’s links to the club have gone somewhat cold.

And there could be some movement in the goalkeeping department. Seny Dieng has interest from Reims and despite reports claiming that the club were set to step up their interest, nothing has been mentioned since. And Murphy Mahoney also has interest with Swindon Town said to be keen on a loan deal for the young shot-stopper.

For the R’s then, there doesn’t seem to be much new going on. The future of Dykes has been twisting and turning a bit but on the whole, QPR fans would probably like to see him stay as he’s clearly a good player, and Ainsworth could be the manager to finally get the bet out of him.

Plenty of player signings are needed and QPR need to get to work, though how Ferdinand’s exit will impact upon the cub’s transfer policy remains to be seen.