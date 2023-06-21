Championship battle for midfielder: The 3 Derby County players linked with potential moves away this summer

Derby County missed out on promotion back to the Championship last season and as a result, they could see some key players snapped up.

Derby County have kicked off their summer recruitment drive with the free transfer signings of right-sided star Joe Ward and reliable goalkeeper Josh Vickers. They can’t stop there though, especially if key players head for pastures new.

Among the star men to have drawn interest is versatile youngster Jason Knight. At only 22, the Irishman has already played 166 times for the Rams but after missing out on promotion, it seems he could head for pastures new with 12 months left on his deal.

Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Stoke City have all been linked with Knight, who has said himself he’s ambitious.

Bristol City’s recent bid came to £1.5m, and it is said that fee is ‘getting closer’ to an agreeable one.

Another midfielder who looks to be heading for the exit door is Poland international Krystian Bielik. John Percy reported that Birmingham City are in talks to sign the Derby County man for a deal worth up to £1m after having him on loan in the 2022/23 campaign.

Bielik is another player looking to maintain their international ambitions and a move to the Championship will help him in his bid to do so.

While the Rams could do with the financial benefits of those sales, it will sting getting fairly low fees for their services. Bielik cost £7.5m up front back in 2019 and a 22-year-old with bags of club and country experience like Knight could definitely go for more than the current fees being reported, but such is the position Derby find themselves in.

1 of 20 Name this EFL player... Ross Stewart Corry Evans Billy Sharp John Fleck

Last but not least, star defender Eiran Cashin has drawn interest from the Championship too.

Norwich City were keen in January and the youngster has been on the radar of a number of clubs but for now, reports haven’t developed into anything more serious. Like Knight, Cashin is an academy graduate who looks destined to play at a higher level and it will be a blow to lose him if interest is firmed up.