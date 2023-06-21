Brentford weighing up bid for Norwich City striker, report claims

Norwich City’s 19-year-old forward Kamara has been prolific at youth level, notched 12 goals in 30 for the Canaries’ U18s before managed 31 in 50 for the U21s. The 2022/23 campaign saw him notch 13 goals in 15 PL2 games and his form earned him a first-team call-up towards the end of the season.

Kamara made three appearances for David Wagner’s side, all of which coming off the bench.

Now though, it has been claimed that Norwich could face a fight to hold onto the young striker.

Football Insider says that Premier League outfit Brentford have been keeping an eye on Kamara and now have a concrete interest in signing him. They’re preparing a bid for the prodigy as they look to bolster their options in attack following Ivan Toney’s ban.

It is worth noting that the report says his contract is up this month, though Norwich City announced last year that he had signed a new deal until 2025.

A tempting move?

After impressing at youth level, Kamara has already had a taste of senior action at Norwich City. There’s a clear path that many have followed from the academy to the first-team too, so a more regular role in Wagner’s squad isn’t out of question for the prolific prospect.

However, Brentford have a glowing reputation for finding young talents and developing them into future stars. Their success has proven attractive to many youngsters before, so Kamara wouldn’t be the first if he was tempted to join the Bees.

It remains to be seen whether or not their interest develops into anything more serious though as they look to further bolster their attacking options with a swoop on Norwich City.