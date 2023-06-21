Birmingham City closing in on first summer signing, four-year deal agreed

Last week, The Athletic revealed that Roberts, 24, was closing in on a permanent transfer to Birmingham City from Leeds United.

The Welsh international spent last season on loan at QPR where he struggled with injury, limiting him to just 18 Championship outings for the R’s, with Roberts scoring three times in the league.

But that hasn’t put Birmingham City off of making a move for Roberts. Football Insider say that John Eustace’s side are paying an initial six-figure sum with add-ons for Roberts, who’s putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at St Andrew’s.

Football Insider add that Roberts is undergoing a medical.

A good signing?

Roberts definitely has ability. He’s shown in the Championship with Leeds United and in glimpses at QPR that he’s a player who can really threaten opposition defences, with his trickery and versatility in attack making him a very useful player.

Injuries have hampered him, though. It’s been a common theme for Roberts throughout his career and it really blighted his loan spell at QPR, which could’ve gone much better.

But Eustace clearly has faith in the Welshman and if he can keep him fit and firing then Blues will have a very exciting player on their hands.

As for Leeds, it’s not too much of a blow. Roberts was well down the pecking order and the club seem to be getting a decent fee for him, so it seems like a good move for all parties involved.

Expect to see a few more arriving at St Andrew’s this summer, and a few more leaving Elland Road.