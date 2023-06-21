Barnsley eye midfielder: The 5 Middlesbrough players linked with potential moves away this summer

Middlesbrough lost in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season to Coventry City and will be looking to mount another push for promotion next term.

Middlesbrough have made great strides since Michael Carrick took over the Riverside Stadium but could face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players this summer.

Striker Chuba Akpom, who scored 29 goals in all competitions last term, has most recently been linked with a move to Luton Town, as per a report by Football League World. The Hatters are in the hunt for additions as they prepare for life in the Premier League and could see the former Arsenal man as an ideal recruit in attack.

Newport County are interested in bringing back young forward Calum Kavanagh in this transfer window, as per the South Wales Argus. The 19-year-old was given the green light to spend the second-half of the past campaign with the League Two side and went on to find the net twice in 19 outings.

Boro midfielder Kamil Conteh is reportedly on the radar of Barnsley and Colchester United. The Mirror (live blog: 24/05 18:30) suggest the pair are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old’s situation. He spent last season with Gateshead in the National League to get some experience under his belt.

He made the switch up north from Watford 12 months ago, having also been on the books at Crystal Palace in the past. The Sierra Leone international is yet to play for Carrick’s side.

Middlesbrough will hope they can keep hold of midfielder Hayden Hackney over the next couple of months. 90min claim he is attracting attention from Premier League teams with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City all mentioned as potential suitors.

Finally, Paddy McNair is on Luton’s radar according to Football League World. The ex-Manchester United man can play in defence or midfield which makes him an attractive proposition.