3 Mads Andersen replacements Barnsley should consider amid Premier League transfer rumours

Barnsley’s star centre-back Mads Andersen is claimed to be drawing summer transfer interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Barnsley skipper Andersen starred for the Tykes again last season as they made it all the way to the League One play-off final.

However, after missing out on promotion, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s tempted by a move up the leagues. Premier League bound Luton Town have been linked, so it would be wise for Barnsley to consider some replacements. Here, we put forward three worth keeping in mind…

Josh Knight – Peterborough United

Peterborough United made Knight available for transfer earlier this summer after he entered the final 12 months of his deal at the club. He can play as a right-back or centre-back in a three or four and at 25, he’s still got plenty of time to take himself to the next level.

Knight is someone who could make an impact in the present while also holding value for the future.

Taylor Moore – Bristol City

Taylor Moore is heading for free agency but after an impressive loan with Shrewsbury Town, it shouldn’t be long before he’s back in the game. The 26-year-old mainly plays as a centre-back but his role as a wing-back or defensive midfielder while with Shrewsbury is an indicator of the on-ball talents he possesses as well as his defensive abilities.

He’d be a shrewd signing and one who could act as a solid replacement for Andersen if he moves on.

Caleb Taylor – West Brom

After his strong loan spell with Cheltenham Town, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Taylor is playing Championship football next season. However, if they want him to spend more time out on loan, a move to an upwardly-mobile League One side like Barnsley could be perfect.

He’s a dominant aerial presence and looks destined for a big future in the game.