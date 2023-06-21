3 Jayson Molumby alternatives Leeds United should consider amid recent West Brom links

Molumby has been a key man for the Baggies though and they would prefer to keep him, even though they acknowledge they need to sell some players this summer.

West Brom could drive a hard bargain given Molumby’s important and the fact that Leeds United will be divisional rivals next season, so it could be wise for the Whites to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three they should consider…

Max Bird – Derby County

22-year-old midfielder Bird can play as a defensive or central midfielder and following Derby County’s failure to win promotion, it wouldn’t be a surprise if someone tests their resolve over the left-footed talent.

Despite his youth, he’s captained the Rams on a number of occasions and has bags of senior experience to his name, playing 161 times for the club. He could definitely make the step up and if given the right game time, he could be a regular for Leeds in their bid to return to the top-flight.

Jay Fulton – Swansea City

At 29, Fulton isn’t quite the long-term option that Molumby or the other suggestions in this list are. However, the Scot has been a vital player for Swansea City and the exit of Russell Martin could cast doubt on his future despite the fact he only signed a new deal in March.

Like with Molumby, it could be worth testing the Swans’ resolve. He’d be a player ready to start and have an influence at Elland Road.

Conor Coventry – West Ham

Last but not least is Conor Coventry, who looks just about ready to find a permanent home away from West Ham.

He’s been on the fringes of the Hammers’ first-team for a while now and despite a host of promising loans away from the club, a regular senior role has eluded him. Allowing him to settle at a new club could be perfect for his development and his all-action, well-rounded style could make him a popular addition for Leeds United.