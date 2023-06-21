25-year-old midfielder emerges as Bolton Wanderers’ top transfer target

Bolton Wanderers have identified St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus as their top transfer target, according to the Daily Record.

Bolton Wanderers have kicked their summer recruitment drive into action in recent days and the hope is that more new faces will follow sooner rather than later. Goalkeepers Nathan Baxter and Joel Coleman have arrived and attention will now turn to adding some outfield players to the ranks.

Now, the Daily Record has said the Trotters’ no.1 target is St. Mirren man Baccus.

The six-time Australian international enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign, impressing in his first season on these shores. He notched two goals and two assists in 36 games for the Buddies but with only a year left on his contract, it could be that the club are open to cashing in.

Bolton have put Baccus at the top of their shopping list after watching him alongside a number of other English sides.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Heading down south?

Baccus has made good on his chance in Scotland and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he heads south of the border this summer. It could be St. Mirren’s last chance to make a good profit on his services and with Bolton Wanderers among those showing strong interest, he looks to have some solid options available.

Baccus is a well-rounded, energetic midfielder who can play as a central or defensive midfielder. He’d add international pedigree to Ian Evatt’s ranks and at 25, he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and reach his high ceiling too.

He could either make Bolton a good profit in the future or he could hold down that central midfield spot for the years to come as Evatt looks to lead the Trotters back up the divisions.