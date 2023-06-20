Watford in advanced talks to sign League One man who recorded 13-G/A last season

Watford are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Reading’s Tom Ince, reports The Athletic.

Ince, 31, has seen his Reading side relegated into League One despite an impressive season from the Englishman which saw him score nine goals and assist four more in 38 Championship outings.

The former Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Hull City, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, and Luton Town man has been around the game for a long time now, and it looks like he could be about to sign for his ninth club with Watford in talks over a move.

The Athletic say that Watford and Reading are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal, with the pair ‘still negotiating over a fee’ – it was previously reported (via Pink Un) that Ince has a release clause of just £50,000 following his side’s relegation into League One.

It was reported last week that Watford had agreed a deal to sign free agent striker Rhys Healey, with separate reports linking names like Barnsley’s Callum Styles and South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung.

Watford are gearing up for the 2023/24 season under the guidance of former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.

Making strides…

Watford were quiet during the first couple of weeks following the end of the 2022/23 season. But it looks like they’re starting to make an impression in the transfer market and Ince would be a very shrewd capture.

He’s been around the block and he’s had spells at clubs which didn’t go too well. But his last season was arguably one his best, proving to be prolific in a rather dire Reading side.

Ince would add some quality to a Watford attacking line which has already lost Joao Pedro this summer, with Ismaila Sarr looking set to follow as well.

And with Healey also looking set to sign, Watford could still have a potent attacking line up next season despite the loss of some key players.