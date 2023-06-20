‘This is a shambles’ – Ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite reacts to shock Darren Moore departure

Sheffield Wednesday’s former loan star Michael Hector has labelled Darren Moore’s exit as a ‘shambles’ on Twitter.

Shock news emerged on Monday evening when Sheffield Wednesday announced that manager Moore had left the club by mutual consent.

The former West Brom and Doncaster Rovers boss led the Owls back to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign. Their promotion bid fell apart and while that saw pressure increase, the remarkable play-off win saw Moore draw high praise across the board.

His exit has left many shocked and among those to make their feelings known is Charlton Athletic defender Michael Hector.

Hector spent a successful spell on loan at Hillsborough during the 2018/19 season and cut a popular figure during that spell. He’s now labelled the situation as a ‘shambles’, sharing an opinion with much of the Sheffield Wednesday and EFL fanbase.

This is a shambles 😂😂 https://t.co/zhWzIl90ZO — Michael Hector (@Big_Hec35) June 19, 2023

Moore’s backroom team have left upon his exit too. It means there is now no manager, no coaching staff and no head of recruitment as the start of pre-season moves closer and closer.

A big few weeks

Sheffield Wednesday had an important summer ahead of them regardless of whether or not they opted to make a change of manager. Now, they’re got another crucial matter to deal with as they prepare for a return to Championship football.

The fans will be demanding clarity over Moore’s exit and the direction of the club, and rightly so. After ending the season with the highs of the Peterborough United comeback and the late Barnsley win, Wednesday begin this summer in a state of limbo.

Time will tell if they’re better off for the change of manager but it’s fair to say that the shock exit of Moore has caught fans off guard and left some concerned for their fate next season.