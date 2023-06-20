Stockport County have no plans to offload defender this summer

Stockport County have no plans to loan out the defender this summer following his impressive spell at Gateshead in the National League.

Pye, who is 20-years-old, will provide competition and depth to Dave Challinor’s defensive department ahead of next term.

Wilson has told the official club YouTube channel: “It’s a little bit generous to say he’s own of our own in terms of one who has come up through the academy but we will certainly have Ethan Pye back with us next season.

“Two years ago we took Ethan as a released player from Rochdale but we saw something in him and we felt like with the right development plan, coaching and time that there was a really good player there.

“He comes back into the squad after being Player of the Season at Gateshead. He played left side of centre-half which is a position we have also sought after. So to have a 20-year-old who is an up and coming left centre-half, who is athletic and mobile, we’re in a really good spot and we’re all excited to see how he does.”

He added: “We need to be careful, is it going to be a (big) step for Ethan? It might take time, (or) he might fly.”

Stockport giving youth a chance

It is refreshing to see Stockport preparing to give one of their youngsters a chance. As Wilson alluded to, they snapped him up as a free agent after he left fellow North West club Rochdale and took a chance on him.

Pye has made three senior appearances for the Hatters so far in his career and was given the green light to head out on a temporary basis to Gateshead in July, with his only previous loan experience being at Spennymoor Town in the National League North.

He adapted well to life in the North East and became a regular at the Gateshead International Stadium under former Premier League centre-back Mike Williamson. The Mancunian played 39 games in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal from the back.

Stockport have delved into the transfer market to land defender Ibou Touray from fellow League Two club Salford City and versatile attacker Billy Chadwick following his departure from Hull City in the Championship.

By planning to promote Pye for the next campaign, that will save them having to fork out money for a player in his position which frees up funds to acquire other players, potentially strikers who are going to score goals.