Stockport County could loan out attacker next season

Stockport County have snapped up the attacker on a free transfer following his departure from Championship side Hull City.

Chadwick, who is 23-years-old, has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal at Edgeley Park, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months on top of that.

Club chief Wilson has outlined the Hatters’ plan for him over the next couple of months, as per the official club website: “Billy is a player we are all quietly excited about. There’s a lot to like about him – historically a midfielder at Hull, successful at Halifax as a winger and then produced a one in two record as a striker at Boston most recently. He’s had to overcome adversity with loan moves that didn’t work out, and overcoming a significant injury which shows his resilience too.

“We’re going to have a good look at him in pre-season, to make the decision of if he stays in with us for the upcoming campaign or he continues getting games via a loan to further his development.”

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Stockport have decision to make

Stockport will assess Chadwick over pre-season before deciding whether to loan him out or keep him with Dave Challinor’s first-team squad. The Hull-born man spent time on loan in the National League North last season with Boston United and scored 11 goals in 20 games for the non-league outfit.

The Hatters will hope that he can be a useful member of their squad in the long run and there is no doubting his potential. However, he has had injury problems in the past and hasn’t got too much experience of playing in the Football League just yet.

Chadwick rose up through the academy at Hull and went on to play 12 times for their senior team. He wasn’t quite able to break into the side and become a regular though, hence why he was loaned out to the likes of Gainsborough Trinity, FC Halifax Town, Linfield and Boston.

His deal at the MKM Stadium expired this summer and the Tigers opted not to keep hold of him, despite his impressive form on loan at the Boston Community. Stockport have acted fast and will now keep a close eye on how he settles into his new surroundings in the North West before potentially shipping him out somewhere to help boost his development.