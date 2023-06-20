Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set to fly out for talks with abroad suitors

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is set to fly to Turkey on Wednesday to hold talks with Hatayspor, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 19.06.23, 23:27).

Sheffield Wednesday man Dele-Bashiru’s situation has been well-documented over the past year or so.

A bright start to the 2022/23 campaign saw him linked with a Championship move and speculation circulated during the winter too, with AC Milan and Besiktas among those linked (Sky Sports, Transfer Centre Live, 09.03.23, 14:30). His deal is up at the end of this month and with no new contract signed, he’s currently set to become a free agent.

Now, he looks set to take a big step towards a possible Turkey switch.

Sky Sports reports that Dele-Bashiru will fly out to hold talks with Hatayspor on Wednesday with person terms close to being agreed. Antalyaspor remain keen, but the discussions with Hatayspor seemingly put them in pole position in the race for his signature.

Dele-Bashiru managed five goals and four assists in 41 games for Sheffield Wednesday last season but struggled to nail down a starting spot.

Moving on

Dele-Bashiru’s impending exit comes at an uncertain time for Sheffield Wednesday. Despite the highs of returning to the Championship, the shock departure of Darren Moore and his coaching staff has thrown the club into limbo as pre-season nears.

There’s no head of recruitment either, so Wednesday need to start pulling things back together as soon as possible to ensure their preparation for the new season isn’t heavily impacted.

It has felt for a while that Dele-Bashiru would head for pastures new this summer though. There’s no doubting that he’s a talent and there have been some really bright spells in his time at Hillsborough but as he goes in search of more game time and bids to maximise his potential, he could be better off elsewhere.